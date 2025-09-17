Modi and Trump discuss Ukraine peace amid ongoing trade tensions

MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received birthday congratulations from US President Donald Trump alongside praise for his efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump described their telephone conversation as wonderful and thanked Modi for his support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Modi responded by thanking Trump for his greetings and expressing determination to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

The Indian leader also voiced support for Trump’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Trade relations between New Delhi and Washington have been strained since Trump increased tariffs on most Indian exports to 50% last month.

This move came in retaliation for India’s continued purchases of Russian oil despite international pressure.

White House officials have accused Indian oil refiners of profiteering and argued that these purchases help finance Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine.

Both leaders have recently adopted more conciliatory public statements while remaining committed to ongoing trade negotiations.

Indian and US trade officials held discussions in New Delhi on Tuesday to address these ongoing trade issues.

The US delegation included Brendan Lynch, assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia.

An Indian commerce ministry statement described the discussions as positive and forward-looking covering various aspects of the trade deal.

Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

India has been among the first countries to start trade negotiations with Washington but has yet to secure a deal that would ease its tariff burden.

Exporters in the world’s most populous country have warned of cancelled orders and potential significant job losses due to the tariff increases.

Trump’s decision to link trade issues with geopolitical matters by increasing duties on Indian goods has further complicated negotiations.

Experts believe that despite both sides pushing forward, reaching a trade deal will require tough negotiations.

Any progress depends on Washington rolling back the oil-linked 25% duty increase according to trade analysts.

Without tariff reductions, no breakthrough appears politically or economically viable for either nation. – AFP