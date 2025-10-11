Modi meets Qualcomm CEO to discuss India’s semiconductor and AI missions

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon on Saturday.

Modi’s office confirmed the discussion focused on India’s semiconductor and artificial intelligence development initiatives.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Qualcomm’s commitment to India’s technological missions through a social media post.

“Great to see Qualcomm’s commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions,“ Modi stated on platform X.

This high-level meeting occurred just one day after China announced an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm.

China’s market regulator revealed on Friday it was examining Qualcomm’s acquisition of Israeli chip designer Autotalks.

The State Administration for Market Regulation will determine if Qualcomm violated antitrust laws by failing to properly declare acquisition details.

This investigation represents another regulatory challenge for the US semiconductor manufacturer in international markets.

The timing highlights the complex global landscape for semiconductor companies operating across multiple jurisdictions. – Reuters