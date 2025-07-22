$!TOP SECRET’s One-of-a-Kind VR32 Stealth GT-R Set to Headline TAS 2025

Japanese tuning legend TOP SECRET is returning to the Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur (TAS) this year with one of its most celebrated and rarest creations – the VR32 Stealth Nissan GT-R.
The highly anticipated showcase will take place from 8 to 10 August 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), where fans will also get the chance to meet the mastermind behind the machine, Kazuhiko “Smokey” Nagata, now making his third consecutive appearance at the event.
At the heart of the VR32 Stealth GT-R is an ambitious and meticulously executed fusion: the 3.8-litre powerplant from the modern R35 GT-R has been transplanted into the shell of the iconic BNR32.
This fusion of eras has resulted in a one-off creation that exemplifies engineering excellence and performance-driven design. The car, the only one of its kind in the world, was built entirely by Nagata himself.
The build involved far more than just an engine swap. The project required extensive chassis fabrication and reinforcement to accommodate the high-performance R35 drivetrain.
The entire body underwent stitch welding, and additional tube bracing was incorporated beneath the front fenders to enhance chassis rigidity. The car also features a full roll cage for added structural integrity and safety.
In terms of power, the VR32 is nothing short of monstrous. Generating a staggering 1,072hp, the engine is enhanced with a TOP SECRET BB800 turbine and JUN H-section connecting rods, highlighting the level of performance engineering that went into this unique machine.
Visually, the car commands attention with its Stealth Grey paintwork, a full TOP SECRET aerodynamic kit, and aggressive stance achieved through NEKO TOP SECRET Ver.SPL Ride Pitch Adjustment suspension paired with SWIFT springs.
The braking system is borrowed from the R35 GT-R, offering exceptional stopping power via six-piston Brembo callipers at the front and four-piston units at the rear, clamping onto massive 380mm discs.
Rounding off the exterior package are 18-inch OZ Racing Challenge HLT wheels, measuring 10J ET25 at the front and 11J ET60 at the rear, wrapped in Bridgestone POTENZA RE-71RS tyres sized 275/35R18 all around.
The R35 influence continues into the interior, where the original BNR32 cabin has been comprehensively reimagined. The dashboard, instrument cluster, centre console, and door panels from the R35 have been seamlessly integrated into the classic chassis.
The conversion is completed with TOP SECRET’s own R35 GT-R steering wheel and a TRUST Sirius boost meter, blending modern functionality with nostalgic design.
Beyond the display, visitors can browse a dedicated TOP SECRET merchandise booth and meet Smokey Nagata in person – a rare opportunity for automotive fans and tuning enthusiasts.
Tickets for the Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2025 are now available, priced at RM48 for a one-day adult pass, RM30 for children aged 6 to 12, and RM120 for a Family Combo (two adults and two children). An adult three-day pass is also available for RM120. Children aged five and below may enter for free, while OKU card holders and their caregivers are entitled to a 50% discount.
For ticket purchases and further information, visit the official event website at www.tokyoautosalonkl.com.