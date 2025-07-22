$!TOP SECRET’s One-of-a-Kind VR32 Stealth GT-R Set to Headline TAS 2025

Japanese tuning legend TOP SECRET is returning to the Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur (TAS) this year with one of its most celebrated and rarest creations – the VR32 Stealth Nissan GT-R.

The highly anticipated showcase will take place from 8 to 10 August 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), where fans will also get the chance to meet the mastermind behind the machine, Kazuhiko “Smokey” Nagata, now making his third consecutive appearance at the event.

At the heart of the VR32 Stealth GT-R is an ambitious and meticulously executed fusion: the 3.8-litre powerplant from the modern R35 GT-R has been transplanted into the shell of the iconic BNR32.

This fusion of eras has resulted in a one-off creation that exemplifies engineering excellence and performance-driven design. The car, the only one of its kind in the world, was built entirely by Nagata himself.

The build involved far more than just an engine swap. The project required extensive chassis fabrication and reinforcement to accommodate the high-performance R35 drivetrain.

The entire body underwent stitch welding, and additional tube bracing was incorporated beneath the front fenders to enhance chassis rigidity. The car also features a full roll cage for added structural integrity and safety.