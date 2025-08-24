North Korea tests new air defence missiles amid border tensions with South

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the test-firing of two new air defence missiles according to state media reports on Sunday.

The Korean Central News Agency stated that Saturday’s test demonstrated the missiles’ superior combat capability without providing technical details.

KCNA reported the operation and reaction mode is based on unique and special technology without specifying the test location.

“The firing particularly proved that the technological features of two types of projectiles are very suitable for destroying various aerial targets,“ KCNA said.

This development follows Pyongyang’s accusations against Seoul for creating border tensions after Tuesday’s incident.

South Korea’s military confirmed it fired warning shots at several North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the militarised border.

Army Lieutenant General Ko Jong Chol called the border incident a premeditated and deliberate provocation according to state media.

“This is a very serious prelude that would inevitably drive the situation in the southern border area where a huge number of forces are stationing in confrontation with each other to the uncontrollable phase,“ Ko said.

These tensions persist despite South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung’s efforts to build warmer relations with the nuclear-armed North.

Pyongyang has explicitly stated it has no interest in improving relations with Seoul according to recent communications. – AFP