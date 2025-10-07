OpenAI’s Fidji Simo says AI investment frenzy is the new normal

SAN FRANCISCO: The massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure do not represent a bubble but instead constitute today’s new normal to meet skyrocketing user demand.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s de facto second-in-command, made this declaration in her first interview since becoming Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI’s applications.

Her company, led by CEO Sam Altman, has recently made huge investments in data centres and AI chips despite the emerging AI business not yet showing signs of profitability.

Simo emphasised that the current situation involves massive investment in computing power to meet overwhelming demand for various use cases.

She cited the video AI generator Sora as a prime example where demand significantly outstrips the company’s capacity to serve.

Simo firmly stated she does not view this investment trend as a bubble but rather as a fundamental shift in recognising computing power as the world’s most strategic resource.

Regarding AI safety concerns, Simo described her role as ensuring the technology’s benefits are realised while mitigating potential harms.

She highlighted mental health applications where users turn to ChatGPT for support during difficult moments when professional therapy might be unaffordable.

Simo also noted receiving positive feedback from parents who obtained helpful advice for managing challenging situations with their children.

OpenAI has announced a robust roadmap for mental health safeguards beginning with parental controls and planned age prediction features.

The company plans to deploy less permissive AI models for teenagers once their age can be reliably predicted.

On employment impacts, Simo acknowledged AI will create new roles like prompt engineering while directly affecting some existing professions.

She emphasised OpenAI’s responsibility to help facilitate workforce transitions during this technological shift.

Simo envisions future AI breakthroughs involving models that understand user goals and proactively help accomplish them.

She described a scenario where AI could plan complete weekend getaways based on a user’s desire to spend more quality time with their spouse.

While acknowledging this capability remains in development, Simo confirmed the company is actively working toward this goal.

Addressing the saying “America innovates, China copies, Europe regulates,“ Simo expressed disappointment as a European.

She suggested Europe has focused excessively on regulation rather than innovation.

Simo noted China continues investing heavily to become competitive in both AI innovation and computing infrastructure.

She stressed the importance of democratic nations maintaining their technological lead to advance AI aligned with democratic values.

Regarding personal use, Simo allows her 10-year-old daughter to use ChatGPT under supervision despite the platform’s official age restriction of 13.

She described the magical experience of watching her daughter use AI to create business banners and taglines for entrepreneurial projects.

Simo reflected that current technology gives children unprecedented power to rapidly transform imagination into tangible creations.

She observed this capability fosters a mindset where children believe anything is possible. – AFP