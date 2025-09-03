Ortega accuses US warship deployment of aiming to overthrow governments

SAN JOSÉ: Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega declared Tuesday that United States warship deployment to the Caribbean represents an attempt to overthrow governments rather than combat drugs.

Ortega dismissed the US justification of an anti-drug trafficking operation as mere theater during a public address.

The United States had positioned warships near Venezuelan territorial waters claiming to target narcotics smuggling.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro previously condemned the military presence as a direct threat to his nation.

Ortega accused the Trump administration of using naval deployments to intimidate Latin American populations and destabilise elected governments.

US President Donald Trump celebrated the killing of eleven alleged narcoterrorists in a naval strike on a speed boat.

Trump asserted via social media that those killed belonged to a drug cartel controlled by Maduro.

Ortega challenged the evidence supporting US claims about the boat carrying drugs or being traffickers.

The Nicaraguan leader questioned how the United States proved its allegations against the deceased individuals.

Ortega additionally criticised American failure to control domestic drug consumption and reduce demand.

The 79-year-old former guerrilla has held power in Nicaragua continuously since 2007. – AFP