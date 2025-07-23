Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76: Black Sabbath legend passes away

LONDON: Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76, his family confirmed.

The rock icon, known for his wild stage antics and pioneering role in heavy metal, passed away just weeks after performing a farewell concert in Birmingham.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,“ the family said in a statement.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Osbourne, who battled Parkinson’s disease since 2019, had recently played his final show on July 5 at Villa Park, reuniting with original Black Sabbath members for the first time in two decades.

The concert, dubbed “Back to the Beginning,“ saw him perform from a leather throne adorned with a bat—a nod to his infamous 1982 stunt where he bit off a bat’s head on stage.

Tributes flooded in from fellow musicians, with Elton John calling him “a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods.”

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready credited Osbourne’s voice for taking fans “to a dark universe.”

Born in Birmingham in 1948, Osbourne rose to fame with Black Sabbath, whose 1970 debut album became a cornerstone of heavy metal.

The band sold over 75 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Beyond music, Osbourne became a pop culture figure through the reality show *The Osbournes*, which showcased his eccentric family life.

His career was marked by outrageous moments, from snorting ants to urinating on a war memorial.

Despite health struggles, including a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, Osbourne continued making music, releasing his final albums *Ordinary Man* (2020) and *Patient Number 9* (2022).

His last words to fans at Villa Park were: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.” - AFP