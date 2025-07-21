Pakistan arrests 11 in honour killing after viral video shocks nation

QUETTA: Pakistani authorities have arrested 11 suspects following the circulation of a disturbing video showing a couple being executed in the name of “honour.”

The incident occurred last month in Balochistan province after the pair married against their families’ wishes.

Provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests, stating that a case has been registered against all involved.

“They will be prosecuted,“ Bugti said. The video, which went viral, depicts the couple being taken to a desert area, where the woman is handed a copy of the Quran before being shot.

In the footage, the woman calmly tells a man, “Come walk seven steps with me, after that you can shoot me.”

After taking a few steps, she is shot multiple times at close range. The man accompanying her is also killed, with both bodies later fired upon by the assailants.

A local police official translated the woman’s final words in the Brahavi language: “You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that.” The meaning of her statement remains unclear.

Reuters could not independently verify the video’s authenticity. However, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported at least 405 honour killings in 2024, condemning authorities for failing to curb such crimes. Most victims are women, often targeted by relatives to protect family reputation.

Honour killings remain prevalent in conservative regions of Pakistan and India, where families frequently oppose marriages outside their approval. - Reuters