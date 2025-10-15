Palestinian Authority ready to resume Rafah crossing operations

GENEVA: The Palestinian Authority declared on Wednesday its preparedness to operate the Gaza-side of the crucial Rafah crossing for aid between Egypt and Gaza.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, special envoy to President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, confirmed the readiness to resume operations.

“We are ready to engage again, and we have notified all parties that we are ready to operate the Rafah crossing,“ Shtayyeh stated.

The Israeli military seized control of the Palestinian side of Gaza’s southern Rafah crossing bordering Egypt in May 2024.

This crossing has been vital for aid delivery and medical evacuations throughout the Gaza war.

It briefly reopened between February and March this year, serving as a lifeline for Palestinians in Gaza.

Shtayyeh confirmed that an agreement with the EU Border Assistance Mission to help manage the crossing remains valid despite being paused in March.

“We don’t need a new agreement,“ he told reporters in Geneva during his visit to Switzerland.

He added that the existing agreement simply requires final coordination to become functional.

Shtayyeh met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis during his Swiss visit.

Israeli officials separately announced restrictions on aid deliveries starting Wednesday.

They stated only half the agreed number of aid trucks would be allowed into Gaza.

Israel also delayed plans to open the southern border crossing to Egypt.

Officials cited Hamas violations of the ceasefire deal by failing to turn over bodies of hostages as the reason for these restrictions. – Reuters