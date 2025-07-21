Passenger ferry fire off Indonesia kills one, 280 rescued

BANGKOK: A passenger ferry carrying 280 people caught fire off the coast of Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province, forcing passengers to jump into the water.

At least one death has been confirmed, according to reports from Sputnik and RIA Novosti.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the Barcelona ferry caught fire near Talisay Island, approximately 59.5 km from Manado, the provincial capital.

The Jakarta Post cited Nuriadin Gumeleng, spokesperson for the North Sulawesi Search and Rescue Agency, who confirmed the blaze broke out around noon local time.

Many passengers leaped into the water to escape the flames, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

Gumeleng stated that search teams were looking for those who had jumped overboard as well as any remaining passengers still on the vessel.

Some survivors were taken to nearby Ganga Island for safety.

Local media in North Sulawesi reported that authorities confirmed the death of a female passenger.

A full casualty report is expected to be released later.

The Barcelona ferry operates on one of the busiest routes in the region, linking Manado with nearby islands such as the Talaud and Sangih archipelagos. - Bernama-Sputnik/Ria Novosti