Peter Mutharika leads Malawi presidential race with 66% of votes

LILONGWE: Former President Peter Mutharika has established a commanding lead over incumbent Lazarus Chakwera in Malawi’s presidential election according to provisional results.

Mutharika secured approximately 66% of valid votes from 24 of the country’s 36 councils based on Reuters calculations from electoral commission data.

Incumbent President Chakwera trails in second place with about 24% of the vote from the September 16 election.

A candidate must obtain more than 50% of valid votes to achieve an outright victory and avoid a second round.

Political analysts had anticipated a strong challenge from the 85-year-old Mutharika who previously served as president from 2014 to 2020.

Malawians have endured a worsening economic crisis under the leadership of the 70-year-old former pastor Chakwera.

A devastating cyclone and a severe regional drought linked to climate change have destroyed crops and created food shortages.

Inflation has remained above 20% for more than three consecutive years during Chakwera’s term.

Mutharika received credit for infrastructure improvements and lower inflation during his presidency though critics accused him of cronyism.

Chakwera initially came to office promising to combat corruption but his handling of graft cases has faced criticism for being selective and slow.

The electoral commission must announce the full presidential election result by the end of September 24.

Commission officials state they are meticulously checking every tally sheet following the constitutional court’s annulment of Mutharika’s 2019 victory due to irregularities including correction fluid on results sheets.

Chakwera won the subsequent re-run of that annulled election in 2020. – Reuters