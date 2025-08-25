Portugal battles aftermath of largest forest fire in its history

LISBON: Nearly 1,000 firefighters remained mobilised on Monday in central Portugal to prevent flare-ups of what authorities described as the country’s largest recorded forest fire.

The blaze was only brought under control on Sunday after raging for 11 days and having burned 64,451 hectares (160,000 acres), according to National Civil Protection Authority spokesman Commander Telmo Ferreira.

That made it the largest fire ever recorded in Portugal, surpassing the previous record of 53,000 hectares devastated by a forest fire in October 2017.

The blaze covered seven municipalities in Coimbra, Guarda, and Castelo Branco districts and was caused by lightning strikes, officials confirmed.

Ferreira stated that authorities still had nearly 1,000 firefighters and 300 vehicles on surveillance operations Monday though the numbers were expected to be gradually reduced.

Monday brought some respite as the civil protection system recorded no fresh outbreaks from a summer which has seen Portugal and neighbouring Spain suffer a slew of fires.

Since July, forest fires have killed four people in Portugal, destroyed homes and crops, and ravaged some 278,000 hectares, according to European Forest Fire Information System data.

Portugal’s worst year was in 2017, when more than 563,000 hectares were burned in wildfires that killed 119 people, according to EFFIS records.

The government has announced a number of emergency measures to help affected areas, including funding for the reconstruction of destroyed homes and aid for farmers.

The Iberian Peninsula has been severely affected by climate change, which is causing longer and more intense heatwaves, according to experts. – AFP