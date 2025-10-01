Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war

LONDON: Britain’s Princess Anne has visited Ukraine to express solidarity with children and families enduring the impact of the war.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during her visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

They discussed Britain’s ongoing support for Ukraine among other issues during their meeting.

The royal also paid her respects at a memorial honouring the children who have died since the conflict began in February 2022.

She was accompanied by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and laid a toy as a tribute at the memorial.

Anne also spoke with Ukrainian children who have been displaced or deported by Russia during her visit.

She visited a rehabilitation centre where she met veterans returning from the frontline.

Anne’s visit to Ukraine follows that of her nephew Prince Harry who travelled to Kyiv earlier this month.

The younger son of King Charles visited with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation.

His visit highlighted the charity’s plans to support the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers. – Reuters