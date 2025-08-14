Putin and Trump to hold one-on-one talks on Ukraine in Alaska

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will hold direct talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict during their summit in Alaska.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday at a US air base near Anchorage, marking Putin’s first visit to a Western nation since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, will not attend the discussions.

Trump has warned Putin to accept a peace deal or face severe consequences after nearly three-and-a-half years of war.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the talks will begin at 11:30 am local time with only interpreters present.

Delegations from both sides will then continue negotiations over a working breakfast.

Ushakov stated the main focus will be resolving the Ukraine crisis, though broader security issues will also be discussed.

Putin and Trump are expected to hold a joint press conference after their meeting to summarise the outcomes.

Putin praised US efforts to end the conflict during a meeting with top Russian officials.

He hinted that further discussions with the US could lead to progress on nuclear arms control.

On the eve of the summit, Ukraine launched drone strikes on Russia, damaging an oil refinery in Volgograd.

Russian forces claimed to have captured two more settlements in eastern Ukraine amid ongoing advances.

Zelensky, who refuses territorial concessions, met Starmer in London, where the UK leader reaffirmed support for Ukraine.

Starmer posted on social media that Britain would always stand with Ukraine following their talks.

European leaders fear Trump and Putin may strike a deal forcing Ukraine into painful compromises.

Trump initially suggested territorial swaps but later clarified no land discussions would occur during the summit.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted Trump is pushing for a ceasefire as a priority.

Trump hinted at a potential follow-up meeting involving Zelensky if initial talks succeed.

Russia and Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange, swapping 84 captives each.

The Alaska summit represents a critical moment in efforts to end the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. - AFP