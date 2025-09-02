Putin thanks Xi Jinping for warm welcome during China visit

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the exceptionally warm reception extended during his official visit to China.

Putin specifically addressed Xi as his “dear friend” during their formal meeting, highlighting the personal rapport between the two leaders.

“Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level,“ Putin stated according to official Kremlin communications.

The Russian president emphasized that both he and the entire delegation appreciated the opportunity to engage with their Chinese counterparts once again.

This diplomatic exchange underscores the strengthening bilateral relationship between Moscow and Beijing amid ongoing global geopolitical shifts. – Reuters