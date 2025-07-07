Russia claims capture of first village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region

MOSCOW: Russia has declared the capture of Dachne village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, marking its first claimed territorial gain in the central area since the invasion began over three years ago.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed the advance, though Ukrainian forces earlier reported repelling attacks near the settlement.

Dnipropetrovsk, home to the strategic city of Dnipro, has faced relentless Russian strikes since the war began in February 2022.

The region serves as a critical industrial and mining hub for Ukraine, making further Russian advances a potential threat to Kyiv’s military and economic stability.

While Dnipropetrovsk is not among the five regions Russia has formally annexed, Moscow has previously targeted Dnipro with experimental missile strikes, including an attack on an aeronautics facility in late 2024. - AFP