Russia launches 85 drones and missile on Ukraine after Putin-Trump talks

KYIV: Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, according to Kyiv officials. The assault occurred hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump concluded talks in Alaska.

The high-profile meeting ended without progress toward stopping Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s air force confirmed Moscow used an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type drones in the attack.

Frontline areas in four Ukrainian regions were also targeted. The strikes began on the evening of August 15 and continued into the early hours of August 16.

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted and destroyed 61 of the drones. Meanwhile, Russian forces claimed territorial gains in eastern Ukraine during the same period.

Russia’s defence ministry announced the capture of Kolodyazi village in Donetsk region. It also asserted control over Vorone village in Dnipropetrovsk region, though independent monitors disputed this claim.

The invasion, initiated by Putin in February 2022, has now lasted over three and a half years. Russian forces occupy significant portions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties since its outbreak. The latest attacks coincide with heightened diplomatic activity between Russia and the US. - AFP