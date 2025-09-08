Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine, strikes government complex

KYIV: Russia launched its largest-ever aerial assault on Ukraine early Sunday, killing four people and setting government offices in Kyiv ablaze.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned this attack would prolong the war while expressing hope for a strong American response.

The assault followed the failed August 15 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin that produced no ceasefire breakthrough.

Flames engulfed the roof of Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers complex in central Kyiv, marking its first direct hit in the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

Drone strikes additionally damaged several high-rise buildings in the Ukrainian capital according to emergency services.

Russia denied targeting civilians, claiming it struck a plant and logistics hub in Kyiv with no other targets hit.

Zelensky emphasised the need for international partners to respond strongly, stating Putin was testing the world’s resolve.

Russia fired at least 810 drones and 13 missiles between late Saturday and early Sunday, setting a new record.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko shared video showing damaged government floors while vowing to rebuild.

European leaders universally condemned the attack, with France’s Emmanuel Macron pledging enhanced defence support.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the strikes as cowardly while EU chief Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of mocking diplomacy.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Washington might impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil.

At least two people died west of Kyiv while over two dozen were wounded in the capital, including a pregnant woman who delivered prematurely.

Two additional fatalities occurred in eastern and southeastern regions with dozens more wounded across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry noted seven horses died at an equestrian club, emphasising that all life deserves protection.

The bombardment followed European nations pledging to oversee any peace agreement, with some offering troop deployments.

Putin has warned that Western troops in Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russian forces.

Trump’s recent efforts to broker peace have yielded minimal progress as Russia continues territorial advances.

Moscow currently occupies approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory after years of brutal fighting.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions in Europe’s bloodiest war since World War II. – AFP