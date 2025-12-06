Russian drones wound 14 in Kharkiv

KYIV: Russian night-time strikes on Kharkiv wounded 14 people, including four children, Ukraine said Thursday, in the latest heavy bombardment of the northeastern city.

The strikes came a day after Russian attacks killed three people and wounded some 60 others in the city, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border.

Kharkiv has been heavily hit by Russian forces throughout their more than three-year invasion.

“At night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv,“ Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

“Fourteen people, including four children, were wounded,“ it added.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, said the wounded children were a two-year-old boy and girls aged 12, 16 and 17.

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said Russian drones attacked the city “between 1:37 am. and 3:08 am” sparking fires “in residential buildings and education institutions.”

He said debris had fallen “right next to playgrounds.”

Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine in recent days, with peace efforts being pushed by the United States having failed to lead to a breakthrough.