Russian FM Lavrov accuses Israel of trying to blow up Middle East

UNITED NATIONS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Israel of seeking to “blow up” the entire Middle East.

Lavrov criticised Israel’s recent attacks in Iran and Qatar while also voicing strong opposition to calls for annexing the West Bank.

“Israel’s illegal use of force against the Palestinians and aggressive actions against Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq today threaten to blow up the entire Middle East,“ Lavrov said in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

He specifically lashed out at hard-right allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who have advocated for West Bank annexation.

Lavrov stated that such a move would destroy any remaining prospects for an independent Palestinian state.

“There is no justification for plans to annex the West Bank,“ the Russian minister declared.

He characterised the annexation plans as “an attempt at a kind of coup d’etat aimed at burying UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state.”

Lavrov’s comments came amid a recent wave of recognitions of Palestinian statehood by several Western powers.

France, Britain and other nations have recognised a Palestinian state over the past week, expressing frustration with Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s key ally, has strongly opposed these statehood declarations.

US President Donald Trump has also reportedly advised Netanyahu against proceeding with West Bank annexation.

Lavrov expressed scepticism about the timing and sincerity of the Western recognitions of Palestinian statehood.

“What took them so long?” he mockingly asked the assembly.

He suggested that by waiting until the General Assembly, these nations may have expected there would be “nothing and no one left to recognize” due to Israel’s military offensive.

Russia has maintained its recognition of Palestinian statehood since the Soviet era.

Israel has simultaneously sought to preserve cordial relations with Moscow due to Russia’s regional influence and the significant Jewish community living in Russia.

Lavrov further accused Western powers of sabotaging diplomatic efforts concerning Iran.

He referenced the imminent reimposition of UN sanctions, expected within hours of his speech.

The Russian minister condemned the rejection of a joint Russian and Chinese bid to extend a deadline related to these sanctions.

Lavrov stated this rejection “finally exposed the West’s policy of sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions in the UN Security Council.”

He added that it revealed the West’s “desire to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure.” – AFP