SEOUL: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been summoned to appear for questioning next Wednesday, which falls on Christmas Day, over his alleged involvement in the failed imposition of martial law earlier this month.

According to Yonhap news agency, a joint law enforcement team investigating the case confirmed on Friday that Yoon has been requested to appear at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, at 10 am.

This marks the second summons issued to Yoon after he refused to cooperate with the initial request earlier this week.

The decision to schedule the questioning on a public holiday is believed to consider potential security concerns.

The CIO stated that the summons was sent via express mail and electronically to Yoon’s residence and the presidential office in Yongsan.

Unlike the first attempt, officials opted not to deliver it in person following the presidential office’s refusal to accept the document.

The investigation centres on Yoon’s role in the Dec 3 martial law declaration, which he rescinded following a National Assembly vote overturning the order.

The probe team is considering charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

If Yoon continues to ignore the summons without valid grounds, the CIO may seek a court warrant to detain him for up to 48 hours.

Yoon was impeached by parliament on Saturday and suspended from his duties pending a Constitutional Court ruling on whether he will be permanently removed from office or reinstated.