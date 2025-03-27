CAIRO: Six foreigners were killed on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, the local governor’s office told Reuters, without confirming the nationalities of the victims.

The Russian consulate in Hurghada said the submarine, named “SINDBAD”, had 45 Russian tourists on board in addition to crew members.

The consulate said four people had died, but did not specify if they were Russian.

“According to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada,“ the consulate said.

The fate of several tourists was still being clarified, the consulate added.

Local media reported that rescue teams had saved 29 of the 45 passengers aboard the submarine.

The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt’s tourism industry, which plays a critical role in the country’s economy.

In November, a tourist boat capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, killing four people.