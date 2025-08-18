Skibidi and tradwife among new Gen Z words added to Cambridge Dictionary

LONDON: Words popularised by Gen Z and Gen Alpha such as “skibidi”, “delulu”, and “tradwife” are among 6,000 new entries added to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary over the past year.

Cambridge University Press described “tradwife”, a blend of “traditional wife”, as reflecting a controversial social media trend embracing conventional gender roles.

The dictionary defined “skibidi”, a term popularised through memes, as having “different meanings such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning”.

Originating from the YouTube series “Skibidi Toilet”, the word is linked to the mindless, repetitive content often consumed by younger generations online.

“Delulu”, derived from “delusional”, was explained as “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to”.

The dictionary cited Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s 2025 parliamentary speech where he used the phrase “delulu with no solulu”.

Colin McIntosh, Lexical Programme manager at the Cambridge Dictionary, said the inclusion of such words highlights the evolving nature of language.

“We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power,“ he said, noting the growing influence of internet culture on English.

Other new entries include “lewk”, describing a distinctive fashion style popularised by RuPaul’s Drag Race, and “inspo”, short for inspiration.

Remote work culture contributed the term “mouse jiggler”, referring to devices used to simulate computer activity during idle periods.

The dictionary also added “forever chemical”, referring to synthetic compounds that persist in the environment and pose long-term ecological and health risks.

These updates demonstrate how digital trends and global concerns continue to reshape modern vocabulary. – AFP