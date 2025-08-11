Sea Deaf Games 2025: Malaysia target 16 gold medals in Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Malaysia will send the country’s second-largest contingent to the Southeast Asian (SEA) Deaf Games 2025 in Jakarta, from Aug 20 to 26, with the mission of winning 16 gold medals and retaining the title clinched at the inaugural edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf) president Ong Shin Ruenn said the target comprises six gold medals in athletics, five in tenpin bowling, two in badminton, two in chess, and one in the men’s futsal event.

“... for the SEA Deaf Games 2025 in Jakarta, we hope the government can consider awarding cash incentives to players similar to those given to able-bodied athletes, especially in conjunction with National Day, if our athletes bring home medals for Malaysia.

“Our athletes have previously received rewards, such as at the Deaflympics, but the money was regarded as a token and not an incentive,” he said through a sign language interpreter after the press conference for the tournament here today.

At the same time, Shin Ruenn expressed his hope that one day the deaf community in Malaysia would have a dedicated building equipped with centralised training facilities.

He believes such a training centre would not only enhance the performance of athletes but also serve as a symbol of ongoing support for the development of sports in the deaf community in Malaysia.

A total of 80 athletes will carry the nation’s challenge this time, only 20 fewer than the host Indonesia’s largest contingent of 100 athletes.

Overall, Malaysia’s contingent consists of 27 officlials and 53 athletes, who will compete in six sports - futsal, athletics, badminton, tenpin bowling, chess, and table tennis.

Meanwhile, MSDeaf vice-president Sarkunan Balakrisnan, appointed as Chef de Mission, said it was a great honour to be entrusted with the responsibility.

He is confident the target can be achieved with the team’s high spirit and motivation, which will inspire more Malaysians to appreciate the capabilities of the deaf community.

“For me, the closest challenger will be the host, Indonesia. However, with all our preparations, we can certainly deliver,” he said.

Perlis-born athlete Zaiman Megat Abu has been chosen as the flag bearer for the Games. He is a long jump and triple jump champion who previously won gold at the 2022 SEA Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur - BERNAMA