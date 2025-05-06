SEOUL: South Korea’s new President Lee Jae Myung is set to preside over his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday, following his assumption of office earlier this week, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the presidential office, Lee is expected to emphasise the need for continuity in state affairs and the importance of upholding discipline within the public service during the meeting, which involves Cabinet members from the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

On Wednesday, Lee rejected resignation offers from Cabinet members, except for Justice Minister Park Sung Jae, in a move aimed at ensuring stability and uninterrupted governance.

A quorum is required from the existing 21 Cabinet members to convene the meeting, and they are expected to remain in their posts until Lee appoints a new Cabinet -- a process that may take weeks due to the need for parliamentary confirmation hearings.

Separately, Lee will also chair a meeting to review the national safety system.

Lee assumed office on Wednesday without a transition period, following the early presidential election held on June 3 to replace Yoon, who was removed from office over his failed bid to declare martial law.