Spain records hottest summer in 2025 with average temperature of 24.2C

MADRID: Spain has experienced its hottest summer since records began in 1961 according to the national meteorological agency AEMET.

The average temperature reached 24.2C during summer 2025, breaking the previous record set in 2022 by a significant margin.

AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo confirmed this milestone during a press conference on Tuesday, highlighting the unprecedented nature of this temperature measurement.

Nine of the ten hottest summers in Spanish history have occurred during the 21st century, demonstrating a clear warming trend.

“We really are on this trend toward much hotter summers,“ the spokesman stated during the announcement.

The country suffered through a record-breaking 16-day heatwave in August that triggered devastating wildfires across multiple regions.

These wildfires resulted in four direct fatalities and caused widespread environmental damage throughout affected areas.

The Carlos III Health Institute estimates the heatwave caused more than 1,100 additional deaths, primarily among elderly citizens over 65 years old.

AEMET has recorded 77 heatwaves since beginning records in 1975, with six exceeding average temperatures by 4C or more.

Five of these extreme heat events have occurred since 2019, indicating accelerating climate patterns.

Climate scientists consistently warn that human-induced climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events globally.

Britain, Japan and South Korea also reported their hottest summers on record this year according to their respective meteorological agencies. – AFP