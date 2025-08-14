Starlink satellite internet launches in Kazakhstan for remote connectivity

ALMATY: Starlink satellite internet is now officially available in Kazakhstan, as confirmed by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

The service will provide nationwide access to reliable internet through Starlink’s low-orbit satellite network.

It ensures stable connectivity even in remote and hard-to-reach areas, improving digital inclusion across the country.

The ministry highlighted that the expansion will bridge gaps in internet access for underserved communities.

On June 12, the ministry finalised an agreement with Starlink, mandating compliance with local laws during service operations.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX under Elon Musk, delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband globally.

The service is particularly beneficial for regions lacking traditional internet infrastructure. - Bernama-Xinhua