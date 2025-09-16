Starmer hopes Trump state visit will shield him from political pitfalls

LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes the ceremonial grandeur of Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain will provide political cover against potential controversies ranging from free speech debates to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The US president arrives late Tuesday for a visit featuring meetings with King Charles and Starmer, heavy on royal pageantry and promoting investment deals to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Starmer faces pressure after sacking Peter Mandelson as US ambassador over Epstein connections and seeks to demonstrate that his relationship with Trump can deliver tangible benefits for Britain.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves will meet US Trade Secretary Scott Bessent to announce a Transatlantic Taskforce enhancing cooperation between the world’s two major financial centres.

Senior US officials confirmed over $10 billion in energy and technology deals will be unveiled during the visit, highlighting what one called “the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

A spokesperson stated Starmer views the state visit “through the lens of delivering for working people,“ citing pledged US investments creating 1,800 British jobs and a civil nuclear partnership potentially lowering energy costs.

The prime minister particularly needs distraction when hosting Trump at Chequers on Thursday, aiming to showcase any wins from a visit also expected to draw significant protests.

Several Labour lawmakers express anger over Starmer’s handling of departures involving both deputy Angela Rayner and Mandelson, questioning his judgment after initially offering full support before their removals.

Multiple mis-steps on welfare reform, gift acceptance and child benefit taxes have prompted growing questions about Starmer’s political nous, especially with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party leading in polls.

The biggest potential pitfall remains questions about Epstein, with Starmer justifying Mandelson’s abrupt dismissal by claiming unawareness of the depth of his connections to the financier.

Trump’s own relationship with Epstein faces scrutiny after House Democrats publicized an allegedly forged birthday letter, which the US leader denies writing.

The president might raise free speech concerns regarding Britain’s new online safety laws, which allies claim censor online debate and burden US tech companies.

The visit provides Trump a diversion following the Utah shooting death of close ally Charlie Kirk, an event that has deeply affected the president.

Wednesday features full royal treatment for Trump and Melania including a carriage tour, state banquet, military flypast and gun salute before Thursday’s Chequers meeting.

Discussions at the 16th century manor will cover investment, promised steel and aluminium tariff reductions, stalled efforts to end Russia’s Ukraine invasion and the Gaza situation.

Starmer aims to build on their cultivated relationship that previously secured an economic deal reducing Trump’s global tariffs.

Both nations field sizeable delegations largely insulated from planned protests, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joining Trump for talks with new Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

Attending business executives include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, highlighting the technological focus of the strengthened alliance.

Chatham House director Olivia O’Sullivan noted Britain believes close US alignment keeps it “on the cutting edge of frontier technology” dominated by America and China. – Reuters