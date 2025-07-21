  1. World

Storms batter southern China after Typhoon Wipha hits

  • 2025-07-21 04:08 PM
A view shows dark cloud approaching the city of Zhuhai as Typhoon Wipha makes landfall, Guangdong Province, China, July 20, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. - SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS - Location was verified by buildings, water body, urban layout and terrain which match satellite and file images. - Date was verified by Zhuhai government release on WeChat on Sunday (July 20).A view shows dark cloud approaching the city of Zhuhai as Typhoon Wipha makes landfall, Guangdong Province, China, July 20, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. - SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS - Location was verified by buildings, water body, urban layout and terrain which match satellite and file images. - Date was verified by Zhuhai government release on WeChat on Sunday (July 20).

GUANGDONG: Storms continued to drench southern China on Monday, raising concerns over flash floods and landslides, following Typhoon Wipha’s impact on Hong Kong.

The storm system weakened upon landfall but brought heavy rainfall to Guangdong cities, including Yangjiang, Zhanjiang, and Maoming.

Hong Kong faced disruptions on Sunday as strong winds toppled trees and scaffolding, forced flight cancellations, and displaced nearly 280 people into emergency shelters.

China’s national weather service confirmed the storm had downgraded to a tropical system but warned of persistent heavy rain along coastal regions.

Authorities issued alerts for Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, and Fujian, predicting hazardous conditions until Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to move southwest, entering the Gulf of Tonkin before intensifying and reaching northern Vietnam by Tuesday. - Reuters