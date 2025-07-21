Storms batter southern China after Typhoon Wipha hits

GUANGDONG: Storms continued to drench southern China on Monday, raising concerns over flash floods and landslides, following Typhoon Wipha’s impact on Hong Kong.

The storm system weakened upon landfall but brought heavy rainfall to Guangdong cities, including Yangjiang, Zhanjiang, and Maoming.

Hong Kong faced disruptions on Sunday as strong winds toppled trees and scaffolding, forced flight cancellations, and displaced nearly 280 people into emergency shelters.

China’s national weather service confirmed the storm had downgraded to a tropical system but warned of persistent heavy rain along coastal regions.

Authorities issued alerts for Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, and Fujian, predicting hazardous conditions until Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to move southwest, entering the Gulf of Tonkin before intensifying and reaching northern Vietnam by Tuesday. - Reuters