Suspected car-ramming attack in Israel leaves eight injured

KFAR YONA: Eight people were hospitalised after a car crashed into a bus stop in central Israel on Thursday, in what authorities suspect was a deliberate attack.

Emergency services confirmed the incident occurred near Kfar Yona, with victims ranging from mild to moderate injuries.

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) reported receiving the alert at 9:25 am local time.

Among the injured, a man and woman in their 20s sustained moderate chest and limb injuries, while three others suffered head and limb wounds.

Three more had minor injuries.

Police spokesman Aryeh Doron stated, “The vehicle hit several people and fled the scene.”

Authorities later recovered the abandoned car and launched a manhunt involving helicopters, motorbikes, and a canine unit.

Forensic teams cordoned off the area for investigation.

This incident follows heightened tensions in Israel and the occupied West Bank since the Gaza conflict began in October 2023.

In March, a Palestinian driver killed a teenager in a similar attack at a northern Israeli bus stop.

According to AFP tallies, at least 32 Israelis have died in Palestinian attacks, while Palestinian Authority figures report over 950 Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank, including civilians and fighters. – AFP