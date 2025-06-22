Swiss urge restraint, diplomacy after US strikes on Iran

GENEVA: Switzerland on Sunday urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and immediately return to diplomacy, after the United States joined Israel’s war with Tehran by striking Iranian nuclear sites.

“Switzerland is deeply alarmed by the dangerous escalation between Israel and Iran since June 13, including today’s attacks by the US,“ the foreign ministry said on its website.

“Switzerland emphasises the importance of full respect for international law, including the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

“Switzerland urges all parties to exercise the maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and immediately return to diplomacy.”

Talks took place in Geneva on Friday between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his counterparts from Britain, France, Germany and the European Union.

The European powers had urged Tehran to revive diplomatic efforts with the United States to find a solution in the stand-off over its nuclear programme.

However, Iran said it could only consider diplomacy once Israel halted its bombardment of the Islamic republic.

“Continued hostilities in the region and clashes between Israel and Iran could rapidly escalate and jeopardise the security of the entire region,“ the Swiss ministry said.

Switzerland on Friday temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran, but said that it would continue to fulfil its role representing US interests in Iran.

Renowned for its neutrality, Switzerland has been representing US interests in Iran since Washington broke off relations with Tehran after the 1980 hostage crisis, a year after the Iranian revolution.