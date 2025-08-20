Syrian and Israeli diplomats meet in Paris for de-escalation talks

DAMASCUS: Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani met with an Israeli diplomatic delegation in Paris on Tuesday to discuss de-escalation and non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

The state news agency SANA reported that the latest US-mediated talks resulted in understandings supporting regional stability. Washington has been working to resolve security issues in Syria and Lebanon, which Israel cites as justification for military action.

Despite a November truce, Israel continues to strike Iranian-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Israel has also occupied territory and hit targets across Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad last year.

Tuesday’s Paris meeting follows previous discussions between Minister al-Shaibani and Israeli Minister Ron Dermer in Baku and Paris. Israel and Syria have technically been at war since 1948.

The talks addressed reviving a 1974 disengagement accord that established a buffer zone between the two nations. SANA stated these US-mediated efforts aim to enhance security and preserve Syria’s territorial integrity.

The diplomatic engagements follow deadly July clashes in Syria’s Druze-majority Sweida province that killed over 1,400 people. Initial fighting between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin tribes soon involved Syrian government forces and Israel.

Israel stated its intention was to protect the Druze community during the conflict. Last month, Israel conducted strikes on the Syrian presidential palace and army headquarters in Damascus.

The United States, while allied with Israel, has expressed support for Syria’s new leadership. Washington announced a ceasefire between the sides overnight on July 18. - AFP