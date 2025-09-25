Taiwan revises down Super Typhoon Ragasa death toll to 14, but 33 missing

TAIPEI: Taiwan's fire department on Thursday revised down to 14 the death toll from a typhoon this week on its remote east coast, but said 33 people were still unaccounted for.

The deaths happened after Super Typhoon Ragasa's outer bands brought heavy rain to Taiwan's Hualien county, causing a barrier lake in the mountains to overflow and unleash a wall of water onto the small town of Guangfu.

Having said the previous day that 17 had died, the fire department adjusted that to 14, saying some casualties had been counted twice.

It put the new number of missing at 33, a figure that had hit 152 on Wednesday, as the government searches for people reported out of contact.- REUTERS