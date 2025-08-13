Tariff revenue impact on Supreme Court ruling against Trump

WASHINGTON: Increasing revenues flowing into U.S. government coffers from tariffs would make it difficult for the Supreme Court to rule against the Trump administration on the issue if a lower court case makes its way to country’s top court, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.

“The more money coming in, it gets harder and harder for SCOTUS to rule against us,“ Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow.”

Bessent was responding to a question about a case currently in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., which challenges the legality of what Trump calls “reciprocal” tariffs as well as a separate set of tariffs imposed in February against China, Canada and Mexico. - Reuters