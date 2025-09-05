Teacher stabbed at German college, suspect arrested

BERLIN: A teacher was wounded in a stabbing at a vocational college in the western German city of Essen on Friday, said police before announcing the suspect's arrest.

“The teacher suffered stab wounds during the attack” and has been taken to hospital by emergency services, police said in a statement on the X platform.

A suspect was detained after fleeing the scene.

“Police used firearms in the arrest, during which the suspect was injured,“ police said.

Police earlier said a “major operation” was under way in the area around the college, with “a large number of officers on site”.

The Bild daily said the victim was a female teacher who had been stabbed in the stomach and was undergoing emergency surgery.

The BIB vocational college in Essen offers training in the fields of nutrition and domestic science, as well as social and health care, according to its website.

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on the identity of the victim or the assailant, or the suspected motive - AFP