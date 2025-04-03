'Terrifying': Canadian auto workers dismayed at looming US tariffs

WINDSOR Residents of the Canadian border city of Windsor had held out hope US President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs on imports from Canada would prove hollow, but that faith was dashed Monday, sparking fear for their futures.

Trump had unveiled and then paused blanket tariffs of up to 25 percent on imports from major trading partners Canada and Mexico in February, accusing the US neighbors of failing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Canadian leaders had been pushing for a deal ahead of the expiration of the halt this week, but Trump said there was “no room left” on Monday for both countries to avoid fresh levies.

The pronouncement sent shockwaves through Windsor, Ontario, home to 250,000 people and the thriving heart of the Canadian auto industry - located just across the border from US industry powerhouse Detroit, Michigan.

Residents said they felt betrayed by Canada's neighbor and now fear the closures of factories and subcontractors.

“The mood is overall like we’re pretty scared,“ said Joel Soleski, 26, who works for carmaker Stellantis.

“The impact would be a layoff until further notice,“ he told AFP. “I just bought my first house... I might have to look for work elsewhere.”

The manufacturer is one of the most exposed to the looming tariffs, according to ratings agency Moody's: 40 percent of Stellantis cars sold in the United States -- under the Ram, Fiat, Dodge, or Chrysler brands -- are made in Canada and Mexico.

Automotive parts can cross between the United States and Canada up to six times before a vehicle is assembled in Windsor, where the border can be almost forgotten and the economy is deeply integrated with Detroit's.

Anxiety and anger were palpable among Stellantis workers clocking off on Monday afternoon.

Trump’s decision is “not even logical, it makes absolutely no sense,“ said John D’Agnolo, president of a union in Windsor representing 2,000 workers at Ford.

“I can’t imagine how that would work,“ he added, predicting layoffs could be seen in a few weeks after the tariffs go into effect, and that vehicles would become more expensive in the long term.

More than two million jobs are at stake in Canada, with 500,000 alone in Ontario, the country's most populous province.

Ford employee Christina Grossi was in shock.

“They’re our jobs. We’ve been doing this for 100 years,“ she said.

“It’s terrifying,“ added the woman in her fifties, feeling betrayed by a country she has always considered a strong ally, and where her son is studying.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledged to fight back.

“They want to hit us hard. We will hit them back twice as hard,“ he said.