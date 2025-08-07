Thailand and Cambodia extend ceasefire pact after border clashes

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to extend a fragile ceasefire after recent deadly clashes along their shared border.

The truce follows five days of hostilities last month that left at least 43 people dead.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mediated the ceasefire as ASEAN chair, with backing from US President Donald Trump and Chinese negotiators.

The agreement mandates a halt to all weapons use, including attacks on civilians and military targets.

“Both sides agree to a ceasefire involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians and civilian objects and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas,“ the joint statement said.

The deal also prohibits any violations under any circumstances.

Initial breaches were reported, but skirmishes along the 800-kilometre border have since diminished.

Thai and Cambodian defence officials signed the agreement in Kuala Lumpur after three days of talks.

Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha confirmed a freeze on troop movements and patrols.

“We are here for a detailed ceasefire arrangement to stop bloodshed and the suffering by soldiers and civilians of both sides,“ Tea Seiha said.

The statement calls for another meeting within a month and urges both sides to avoid spreading misinformation.

US ambassador Edgard Kagan warned that tensions remain high despite the agreement.

“We have to be honest and say that there is still a very high level of tension, there’s a high level of distrust,“ he said.

The conflict stems from a century-old border dispute linked to French colonial-era demarcations.

Last month’s violence displaced over 300,000 people, marking the deadliest clashes in over a decade. – AFP