AKPS denies entry to 104 foreigners without valid documents at KLIA

SEPANG: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) denied entry to 104 foreign nationals from various countries yesterday for failing to meet entry requirements under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All individuals were detected during inspections and screenings of 54,947 international visitors recorded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2.

This entry activity involved 362 international flight arrivals and 361 international flight departures throughout the day.

Inspections revealed that most visitors from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan failed to provide a clear purpose for their entry into Malaysia.

The foreign nationals denied entry also lacked valid accommodation arrangements or return flight tickets.

Many provided suspicious reasons to support their entry applications during the screening process.

AKPS remains committed to taking strict action to ensure the security and integrity of the country’s entry points.

The agency ensures that only visitors who fully meet entry requirements are permitted to enter Malaysia.

AKPS is currently working to repatriate 288 visitors who remain at KLIA and have not been allowed to enter the country.

These individuals will be returned to their respective home countries following established protocols. – Bernama