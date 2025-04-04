Thailand to import more US autos, LNG, electronics, finance minister says

BANGKOK: Thailand plans to import more U.S. autos, liquefied natural gas and electronics to try to reduce the trade gap with the United States, the finance minister said on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country wants to narrow the gap as much as possible by importing more U.S. goods, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters. Thailand has earlier said it plans to import U.S. agricultural goods.

The commerce ministry has said Thailand had a trade surplus with the United States of $35.4 billion last year, while Washington has put its deficit with Thailand at $45.6 billion.