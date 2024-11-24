Thousands left homeless as fire tears through Manila

MANILA: Thousands of people were left homeless after a huge fire razed through a poor district in the Philippine capital on Sunday, officials said, reported German news agency (dpa).

No casualties have been recorded so far, but several firefighters reportedly sustained injuries.

The fire broke out in the Isla Puting Bato residential area in Manila’s Tondo district, according to Alejandro Ramos from the Manila Fire Department.

Most of the houses in the community were made from light, combustible materials and the fire quickly spread through the area, which was adjacent to a container terminal in Manila’s port district, Ramos said.

At least 2,000 families or about 10,000 people were reportedly left homeless.

“The streets were very narrow and the walls (of a nearby container terminal) were very high,” Ramos said.

“Firefighters had to navigate with ladders and had to find ways to break portions of the walls to reach the community.”

The coast guard and the air force deployed two aircraft and four boats to assist in controlling the fire, which was declared out after eight hours.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna vowed to assist the residents displaced by the massive fire.

“We will ensure that the evacuees receive cash aid, food and materials for rebuilding their homes,” she said in a statement.

“We will explore options for relocating the affected residents as Isla Puting Bato is no longer a safe place for them.”