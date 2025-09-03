Three men ordered to stand trial for murder of Honduran activist

TEGUCIGALPA: A Honduran judge has ordered three men to stand trial for the murder of environmental activist Juan Lopez last year.

Lopez was shot on 14 September while leaving a church in the northeastern town of Tocoa.

The killing drew international condemnation from both the United Nations and Pope Francis.

A special court section ordered the trial for defendants Oscar Alexis Guardado, Daniel Juarez and Lenis Adonis Cruz on murder and racketeering charges.

Prosecutors hope to identify the masterminds behind the killing during the trial proceedings.

Lopez had advocated for closing an iron ore strip mine operation in the Botaderos forest reserve.

He alleged the mining operation was polluting the local environment.

Days before his death, the 46-year-old activist had called for the resignation of Tocoa’s mayor.

The mayor was seen allegedly negotiating bribes with drug traffickers in a 2013 video recording.

Mayor Adan Funez insisted he had nothing to do with Lopez’s death.

The Inter-American Human Rights Commission had ordered special protective measures for Lopez in 2023.

In a 2021 interview, Lopez discussed the risks environmental activists face in Honduras.

He stated that defending common interests in the country meant clashing with major interests.

Lopez expressed that leaving home always carried uncertainty about returning safely.

Human rights group Global Witness considers Honduras one of the world’s most dangerous countries for environmental activists.

Another well-known Honduran activist named Berta Caceres was killed in 2016. – AFP