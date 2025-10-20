Tropical Storm Ramil kills seven in Philippines, affects thousands

MANILA: Seven people have been reported killed and two others are missing due to Tropical Storm Ramil in the Philippines.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also confirmed one person was injured by the cyclone.

Five of the reported fatalities were from the Calabarzon region while two were from Western Visayas.

The two missing individuals are from Western Visayas and the injured person is from Calabarzon.

All casualty figures are currently subject to further validation by authorities.

Tropical Storm Ramil affected 37,852 families or 133,196 people across multiple regions over the weekend.

As of Monday noon, 2,260 families were being housed in 166 evacuation centres nationwide.

Another 1,720 families were receiving assistance outside of formal evacuation centres.

The storm damaged 68 houses in Western Visayas, with 57 partially damaged and 11 totally destroyed. – Bernama-PNA