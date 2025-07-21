Trump and Xi may meet before or during October APEC summit in South Korea

SEOUL: U.S. President Donald Trump may visit China before attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in October or meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event in South Korea, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The two leaders could discuss ongoing trade disputes, as both nations attempt to negotiate an end to escalating tariffs that have disrupted global supply chains.

Trump has pushed for higher tariffs on imports, including a 55% rate on Chinese goods, arguing it will boost domestic manufacturing.

Critics, however, warn this could raise prices for American consumers.

A deadline of August 12 has been set for the U.S. and China to reach a long-term trade agreement. A Trump spokesperson did not comment on the reported meeting plans.

The most recent high-level talks between the two countries occurred on July 11, when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held discussions in Malaysia.

Rubio confirmed that Trump had received an invitation to visit China, stating both leaders “want it to happen.”

Meanwhile, China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao emphasized the need to stabilize trade relations, suggesting recent talks in Europe indicated a tariff war was unnecessary. - Reuters