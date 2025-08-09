Trump fires IRS commissioner, Bessent named acting head

U.S. President Donald Trump is removing Billy Long as the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will temporarily serve as acting commissioner, a White House official and a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The New York Times, which first reported the news, said Long, a former congressman from Missouri, was expected to be nominated for an ambassador post, but did not name the country.

“Secretary Bessent will now serve as acting commissioner of the IRS,“ the White House official said.

A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment.

Long was sworn in as the 51st Commissioner of the IRS in June, with his term meant to run through November 2027. - Reuters