WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, leads his Democratic rival Kamala Harris 47% to 45%, a Wall Street Journal poll found on Wednesday (Oct 23).

The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters from Oct. 19-22 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

