Trump moves Space Command headquarters to Alabama from Colorado

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has announced the relocation of US Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

This decision reverses a previous move made under the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Trump stated that his overwhelming electoral support in Alabama did not influence this strategic decision.

The relocation is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take three to four years to complete.

Approximately 1,700 personnel currently work at the fully operational Space Command facility.

Trump has frequently connected federal funding allocations with political considerations throughout his presidency.

Huntsville is already a significant defence hub, hosting NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Centre and major contractors.

US Space Command was established in 2019 and handles military operations in outer space.

Its responsibilities include protecting American satellites from potential threats. – Reuters