Trump rebukes Netanyahu over Israeli strikes in Qatar amid Gaza talks

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump issued a rare public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Israel’s military strikes against Hamas targets within Qatar.

Trump emphasised that he played no part in the decision for one close US ally to attack another and stated he had attempted to intervene but was too late to prevent the operation.

“This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me,” Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He described Qatar as a strong US ally and friend and expressed regret over the attack’s location while still affirming that eliminating Hamas remains a worthy objective.

The strikes on Doha are particularly sensitive given Qatar’s central role in mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza conflict.

Qatar also hosts a significant US airbase and recently provided Trump with a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet for use as a presidential aircraft, raising ethical questions.

Trump focused on the potential harm to peace efforts, stating that unilateral bombing inside a sovereign US ally does not advance shared Israeli or American goals.

The US president clarified that Washington received notification from its military about the Israeli operation against Hamas targets located in a section of Doha.

He said he immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatari officials, but the warning came too late to stop the attack.

Trump reported speaking with Netanyahu afterward and suggested the incident might create an opportunity for peace, noting the prime minister’s stated desire for peace.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier told reporters that Trump conveyed a very clear message to Netanyahu regarding his concerns.

This rebuke marks an unusual moment in Trump’s consistently strong support for Netanyahu since returning to the presidency in January.

Following the attack, Trump directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalise a defence cooperation agreement with Qatar.

He also assured Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a phone call that such an incident would not happen again on Qatari soil.

Qatar’s foreign ministry stated it received no prior warning, with the US official’s call coming as explosions were already heard in Doha.

This event represents another instance of Qatar being caught in Middle East turmoil, following Iranian missile strikes on the US Al Udeid airbase in June. – AFP