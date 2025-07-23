Trump reduces Philippine tariffs to 19% after Marcos meeting

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump agreed to a slight reduction in tariffs on Philippine goods after meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The new rate of 19% is one percentage point lower than the initially threatened 20%, though still higher than April’s proposed 17%.

Trump praised Marcos as a “very tough negotiator” and announced progress on a trade deal, stating, “We’re very close to finishing a trade deal—a big trade deal, actually.”

In a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the Philippines would open its market to US goods with zero tariffs, though the 19% duty on Philippine exports remains.

The Philippines was among several economies warned of 20% tariffs on US-bound goods starting August 1.

Trump’s latest adjustment follows earlier threats of sweeping global tariffs.

Marcos’s press secretary, Claire Castro, clarified that the zero-tariff arrangement applies only to “certain markets,“ without specifying which.

She downplayed the economic impact, noting only 16% of Philippine exports go to the US, with electronics—exempt from tariffs—making up two-thirds of that share.

Despite trade tensions, defense ties between the US and Philippines remain strong.

Trump highlighted the Philippines as a “most reliable ally,“ while Marcos stressed military modernization efforts in response to South China Sea disputes.

Trump also hinted at a future China visit, saying he would “probably” accept Xi Jinping’s invitation.

He dismissed concerns over Marcos’s relations with Beijing, stating, “We’re getting along with China very well.” - AFP