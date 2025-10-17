Trump rejects global carbon tax vote for shipping industry

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump expressed outrage over the International Maritime Organization’s upcoming vote on a carbon emissions price for global shipping.

He declared the United States will not accept what he termed a Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping.

Trump stated his administration will not adhere to the proposed measure in any way, shape or form.

The president made these remarks in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

The International Maritime Organization is scheduled to hold the vote this week. – Reuters