Trump rejects global carbon tax vote for shipping industry

  • 2025-10-17 08:38 AM
Shipping containers from Hede Shipping, from the Chinese state-owned Hebei Port Group, are seen stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California on October 13, 2025. - AFPPIXShipping containers from Hede Shipping, from the Chinese state-owned Hebei Port Group, are seen stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California on October 13, 2025. - AFPPIX

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump expressed outrage over the International Maritime Organization’s upcoming vote on a carbon emissions price for global shipping.

He declared the United States will not accept what he termed a Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping.

Trump stated his administration will not adhere to the proposed measure in any way, shape or form.

The president made these remarks in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

The International Maritime Organization is scheduled to hold the vote this week. – Reuters