Trump’s new tariffs on India to impact economy, reshape US ties

MUMBAI: US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian exports and penalties for purchasing Russian military equipment and energy will threaten thousands of jobs and potentially redefine US-India relations, analysts said.

Months of trade negotiations stalled after Trump demanded greater access to India’s agricultural and dairy sectors. Just two days before the deadline for reciprocal tariffs, Trump announced a 25% levy on Indian goods and an unspecified penalty for Russian deals, effective August 1.

Kirit Bhansali, Chairman of India’s Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, called the move “deeply concerning,“ warning it would disrupt pricing, delay shipments, and strain the entire supply chain. The US is India’s largest market for gems and jewellery, accounting for $10 billion in exports—nearly 30% of the sector’s global trade.

Indian exports to the US totaled $87.4 billion in 2024, spanning pharmaceuticals, textiles, and electronics. Biswajit Dhar of the Council for Social Development said Trump’s approach complicates trade talks, calling the penalty for India’s Russia ties “completely unacceptable for a sovereign state.”

Analysts noted the decision marks a shift in US-India relations, previously strengthened as Washington sought New Delhi as a counterbalance to China. Ashok Malik of The Asia Group said Trump’s move has damaged years of bipartisan cooperation, calling it the toughest phase in relations since the 1990s.

Praveen Donthi of the International Crisis Group warned the tariffs show Trump does not “differentiate between friends and foes,“ potentially pushing India closer to China. - AFP